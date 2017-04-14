    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch State Run up on as rattlesnake? Call the state
    StateTop Stories

    Run up on as rattlesnake? Call the state

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 14, 2017, 10:07 am

    517
    0
    Advertisement

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Wildlife officials are asking West Virginians to let them know when they see timber rattlesnakes as part of a scientific project to determine their current distribution in the state.

    According to the Division of Natural Resources, rattlesnakes are a critical part of healthy forest ecosystems and hunt mice and chipmunks, helping reduce the human risk of contracting Lyme disease and other diseases spread by the small mammals.

    People are asked to report rattlesnake sightings through an online form www.wvdnr.gov/rattlesnakereport .

    They are asked to provide the location through geographic coordinates from a handheld GPS unit or using a map on the website. They are also asked to submit a photograph.

    Biologist Kevin Oxenrider says timber rattlesnakes have been disappearing throughout much of their range, mainly from habitat loss and direct persecution.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWest Virginia law authorizes opioid antidotes at schools
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives