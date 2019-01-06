Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Route 19 Northbound Reopens After Major Accident In Oak Hill

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 06, 2019, 11:54 am

UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One person is in critical condition after an accident on Route 19 in Oak Hill.

Emergency officials were on the scene of a two-vehicle accident that sent one person airlifted to the hospital; others were evaluated on scene.

Route 19 northbound at Lochgelly Bridge has re-opened.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.

Tyler Barker

