Route 19 Northbound Reopens After Major Accident In Oak Hill
By Tyler BarkerJan 06, 2019, 11:54 am
UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – One person is in critical condition after an accident on Route 19 in Oak Hill.
Emergency officials were on the scene of a two-vehicle accident that sent one person airlifted to the hospital; others were evaluated on scene.
Route 19 northbound at Lochgelly Bridge has re-opened.
