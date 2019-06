BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – An accident in Bradley shut down parts of Route 19.

A tractor-trailer carrying logs and a car collided at the Maple Fork intersection on Route 19 in Bradley at around 2:15 pm. The logging truck flipped on its side and logs fell off. Currently, Route 19 north and southbound lanes are closed until emergency officials can clear the scene.

No one has been transported at this time.

Stay with WOAY-TV for further updates on this developing story.