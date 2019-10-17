Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Route 10 in Pineville closed due to structure fire
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Route 10 in Pineville closed due to structure fire

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 17, 2019, 07:39 am

2
0

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY). Route 10 near Pineville is shut down due to a structure fire.

Route 10 in East Pineville will be impassable until further notice due to a structure fire.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X