Route 10 in Pineville closed due to structure fire

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY). Route 10 near Pineville is shut down due to a structure fire.
Route 10 in East Pineville will be impassable until further notice due to a structure fire.
Motorists should find an alternate route.
By Tyler BarkerOct 17, 2019, 07:39 am2
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com