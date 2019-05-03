Rosters Announced for 2019 North-South Football Classic

WOAY – The rosters for the 2019 North-South Football Classic were finalized Thursday, as the countdown continues to Saturday, June 8th. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at South Charleston High School.
14 Southern West Virginia natives are schedule to play for the South Cardinals, representing 11 area schools. Fayetteville’s David Moneypenny was named South head coach in March, and John H. Lilly (Independence) & Jeremy Moore (Midland Trail) will both be on the coaching staff.
Area players in the 2019 North-South Football Classic, in alphabetical order:
Terymykal Alexander (Shady Spring), Jaylon Battaile (Greenbrier East), Niko Burgess (Independence), Avante Burnett (Woodrow Wilson), Logan Cook (Woodrow Wilson), Trevor Harrell (Midland Trail), Isaac Jarrett (Independence), Cordell Lesher (Midland Trail), Christian Pack (Summers County), Ty Powell (Mount View), Sammy Pullens (Fayetteville), Caleb Richmond (Meadow Bridge), Evan Rose (PikeView), Tyler Smith (Princeton)