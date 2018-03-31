Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
‘Roseanne’ Reboot Renewed For Season 2

Daniella HankeyBy Mar 31, 2018, 11:12 am

(ABC NEWS)-  Less than a week after the reboot of “Roseanne” debuted to monster ratings, ABC has renewed the series for season two.

 

“You asked for it! #Roseanne is getting another season!” read a tweet from the show’s profile:

Series creator and star Roseanne Barr reacted to the news with excitement, asking fans what they’d like to see and cheering about the possibility of making a Halloween episode.

 

Roseanne Barr says call with Trump was ‘exciting’ and ‘sweet’ after show’s ratings-busting return
‘Roseanne’ reboot roars with 18 million-plus viewers for its debut

Two decades after the first iteration of the show wrapped, the premiere of “Roseanne” drew in an estimated 18.2 million viewers Monday night. Deadline reported that 18.6 million tuned in to the second episode of the show, which premiered immediately after the first.

 

The ratings made “Roseanne” the biggest series debut this season and prompted President Donald Trump to call Barr to congratulate her.

 

“It was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much,” Barr told “Good Morning America” of the call. “They said, ‘Hold please for the president of the United States of America’ and [that] was about the most exciting thing ever. It was just very sweet of him to congratulate us.

 

“I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years,” she continued. “It was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things.”

 

