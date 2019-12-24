Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ronceverte VFD continues Christmas Eve tradition by handing out stockings to community

Anna SaundersBy Dec 24, 2019, 17:47 pm

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – It’s a Christmas Eve tradition in Ronceverte. Every year, the community gathers at Island Park and the firefighters with the Ronceverte Volunteer Fire Department hand out stockings. 

“ I don’t have an exact year, but I know it’s been going on for over 95 years,” Wyatt Lockridge, one of the firefighters, said. 

And for over 95 years, the fire department spends the days leading up to Christmas Eve stuffing stockings and filling the the truck. This year, they brought 1,200 stockings all full of goodies. 

“Fruits, popcorn and a toy with a drink,” Audri said as she went through hers.  

“A bouncy ball and a orange and a chocolate bar,” Trenton, a child visiting from Mississippi, added.

The line begins forming about an hour before the event, but of course Santa Claus is nearby to keep everyone entertained. Once the truck opens up, it’s one-by-one until all of the stockings are gone. 

“It’s really a great experience to see the smiles on the kids’ face and really provide some of the Christmas spirit that you always hear about,” Lockridge said.  

In order to pull this off, the firefighters take up donations, and this year, they did a charity bingo game.

