RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Ronceverte Police are investigating after a truck was stolen.

On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, a complaint of a 2007 silver GMS Sierra truck was stolen from ST. Lawrence Street in Ronceverte. The vehicle registration number is West Virginia NXE-581.

If you have any information on this vehicle or theft please contact Greenbrier County 911 center at 304-647-7911 or the Police Department at 304-647-5720.