RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – The Ronceverte Police Department is looking to hire a police officer.

Applications are being accepted and are due by March 15, 2019. Applicants are subject to an extensive background investigation, physical agility testing, drug testing, polygraph testing, and psychological evaluation.

West Virginia law enforcement certification is preferred, but not required. You must be 21 years of age or older to apply.

If you have any questions, you can call 304-647-5720.