RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Ronceverte’s Chief of Police is resigning, going to work as Public Works Director.

Julian Byer tells WOAY that he is resigning from Police Chief and retiring from law enforcement after 18 years. Byer will become the new Public Works Director for the City of Ronceverte.

Applications are being taken from now until January 13, which can be picked up at Town Hall.

He will switch roles at the end of January.