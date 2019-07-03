Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Ronceverte Police Chief placed on paid leave due to investigation

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 03, 2019, 13:43 pm

16
0

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Ronceverte’s Police Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to the City Administrator for the Town Of Ronceverte, Police Chief  J.R. Byer Jr. was placed on leave on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a video surfaced of Byer’s allegedly kicking a man in the face while in custody.  The incident allegedly happened back in April of this year.

Reba Mohler released the following statement to WOAY: “The City of Ronceverte just became aware of this video on July 2, 2019. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is complete.”

Details are limited as this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with WOAY-TV for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

