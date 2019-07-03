Ronceverte Police Chief placed on paid leave due to investigation

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Ronceverte’s Police Chief has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to the City Administrator for the Town Of Ronceverte, Police Chief J.R. Byer Jr. was placed on leave on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, after a video surfaced of Byer’s allegedly kicking a man in the face while in custody. The incident allegedly happened back in April of this year.

Reba Mohler released the following statement to WOAY: “The City of Ronceverte just became aware of this video on July 2, 2019. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave until an investigation is complete.”

Details are limited as this is an ongoing investigation.

