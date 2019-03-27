Ronceverte Officials Reminding Residents Of Consequences For Not Cleaning Up Their Property

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – The Ronceverte City Police Department and the City of Ronceverte would like to address property ordinance violations such as “trash, rubbish, motor vehicles, grass, and brush issues”. As spring is officially here and the warmer weather is just around the corner, we want to encourage everyone to clean up their property.

Beginning on Monday, April 8, 2019, the Police and City will start sending violation letters to all property owners and renters whose property is found to violate city ordinances contained within Chapters 3 and 5 of the city code. If you have questions about these ordinances, please see the city’s website at www.cityofronceverte.com. Once a violation letter is sent to the owner and/or renter will be given an allotted time to correct the issues, if the problems are not fixed within the allotted time the Police will then issue a criminal complaint to be presented to the court and a summons will be issued to the violator to appear before the Municipal Judge.



Officials would also like to remind everyone that the city offers a special trash pick-up day every month. You must contact city hall to schedule a said pick-up, you will be given an estimated price at the time of scheduling. The next special trash pick-up is set for Monday, April 8, 2019.