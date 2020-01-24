Ronceverte names new police chief after former retires

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Jerry Hopkins took over as police chief yesterday after the retirement of former chief Julian Byer retired.

Officials with the city of Ronceverte say Hopkins has over 29 years of law enforcement experience. He is familiar with the police department and Ronceverte area and exhibits strong leadership qualities.

Byer retired from law enforcement after 18 years. Byer will become the new Public Works Director for the City of Ronceverte.