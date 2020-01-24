Ronceverte names new police chief after former retires

By
Kassie Simmons
-

RONCEVERTE, WV (WOAY) – Jerry Hopkins took over as police chief yesterday after the retirement of former chief Julian Byer retired.

Officials with the city of Ronceverte say Hopkins has over 29 years of law enforcement experience. He is familiar with the police department and Ronceverte area and exhibits strong leadership qualities.

Byer retired from law enforcement after 18 years. Byer will become the new Public Works Director for the City of Ronceverte.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.