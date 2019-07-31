Ronceverte Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine and Hydromorphone

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that a Ronceverte man pled guilty to a federal drug charge in Bluefield. James Broyles, 36, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and hydromorphone.

“Drug dealers are not welcome here,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Our families don’t want them. Our communities don’t want them. And our children need protected from them. We are prosecuting at record numbers and we will stay on our hurried pace until these community fiends stop, leave or are put behind bars.”

Broyles admitted that on September 23, 2017 law enforcement officers found him in possession of about 25 grams of methamphetamine and 31 hydromorphone pills when they stopped the vehicle in which he was riding in Bluefield. Broyles admitted to officers that he intended to sell the drugs. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 25, 2019.

The case was investigated by the Bluefield Police Department and the Southern West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided at the plea hearing.