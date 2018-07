MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – A rock slide has closed both lanes of Route 60 on the Fayette and Kanawha County line.

Dispatch tells WOAY that the call came in at around 12:20 pm of a rock slide. Montgomery Fire Department, Smithers Fire Department, and DOH responded to the scene.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes are closed.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.