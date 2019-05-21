Rock Creek Woman Found Dead in Home

ROCK CREEK, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Troopers in Whitesville are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home.

In a press release troopers say, 65-Year-Old Barbara Sesco was found dead in her Rock Creek home Monday. At this time her body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators did not specify whether foul play is suspected in her death.

This investigation is being led by Corporal J. S. Syner of the West Virginia State Police Whitesville Detachment.