Robbery at little general store

By Yazmin RodriguezDec 15, 2019, 20:26 pm
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY)- A Little General store in Crab Orchard was robbed today.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:57 p.m. Details at this time are limited, but the Raleigh County Sheriff’s is still investigating this incident.
Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.