Robbery at little general store

Yazmin RodriguezBy Dec 15, 2019, 20:26 pm

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY)- A Little General store in Crab Orchard was robbed today.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:57 p.m. Details at this time are limited, but the Raleigh County Sheriff’s is still investigating this incident.

Stick with WOAY for more details.

