‘Roadkill’ cookbook author publishes again 25 years later

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – After a quarter-century absence, a West Virginia author has published another tongue-in-cheek book on roadkill cooking.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Jeff Eberbaugh of Elizabeth self-published “Volume III Hillbilly Style Roadkill Cooking – ‘It’s Not for Breakfast Anymore'” in April.

Much of the book includes humorous poems written by Eberbaugh, who doesn’t eat roadkill and doesn’t suggest anyone does. The book does include more than two dozen wild game recipes.

His first roadkill book was published in 1991. He released a second book a year later. He says more than 275,000 copies of his books have been sold.

Eberbaugh says his schedule as a registered nurse allows him time to distribute and market the book. He says he’s attended outdoor shows and other venues across the country.

