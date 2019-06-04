Road to Recovery: Post Office to Open Next Week

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – A small town ravished by the 2016 floods will make another step towards recovery on Monday with the opening of a new post office.

The 2016 floods in Greenbrier County badly damaged the former Rainelle post office building. Since then, employees have worked out of three different temporary locations.

Over the coming weekend, the post office will finally move to their permanent building near Kroger. Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton boasted that it’s one of the finest post offices in the state.

“The architecture is beautiful and the sign itself is just beautiful,” said Pendleton. “The inside is just absolutely amazing. We’re really excited to show it to the public.”

The post office will close at noon on Saturday to start packing and moving. On Monday, employees will have a soft opening on Monday. The grand opening is scheduled for June 27 at 10 a.m. until noon. The public is invited to attend.

Watch the video for the full story.