Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Road to Recovery: Post Office to Open Next Week
By Kassie SimmonsJun 04, 2019, 17:58 pm
54
RAINELLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – A small town ravished by the 2016 floods will make another step towards recovery on Monday with the opening of a new post office.
The 2016 floods in Greenbrier County badly damaged the former Rainelle post office building. Since then, employees have worked out of three different temporary locations.
Over the coming weekend, the post office will finally move to their permanent building near Kroger. Mayor Andrea “Andy” Pendleton boasted that it’s one of the finest post offices in the state.
“The architecture is beautiful and the sign itself is just beautiful,” said Pendleton. “The inside is just absolutely amazing. We’re really excited to show it to the public.”
The post office will close at noon on Saturday to start packing and moving. On Monday, employees will have a soft opening on Monday. The grand opening is scheduled for June 27 at 10 a.m. until noon. The public is invited to attend.
Watch the video for the full story.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.