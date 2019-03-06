Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Road Closure Planned In Nicholas County

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 06, 2019, 12:06 pm

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) West Virginia Division of Highways announces a road closure on CR 1, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

Widen – Dille Road (CR 1) will be closed at mile marker 0.10 at the Clay-Nicholas County Line on Monday, March 25 for the bridge replacement. This closure is expected to last for two months.

Motorist in the area should seek an alternate route during the scheduled closure.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

 

