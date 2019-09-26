Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Road Closure In Fayette County

Yazmin Rodriguez Sep 26, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Division of Highways announces that CR 61/29, Boonesborough Road, will be closed to traffic from WV 61 to CR 12, Beckwith-Kanawha Falls Road.

WVDOH road crews will be paving the roadway; therefore, the roadway will be completely closed starting Monday, September 30, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Residents using Boonesborough Road are advised to plan their travel accordingly. A detour from the intersection of Boonesborough Road and Kanawha Falls Road is available via CR 13 to WV 16 at Beckwith. Accommodations will be made for emergency response vehicles.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling through the work zone once it is re-opened to traffic. Delays are expected; therefore motorists should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes.

The anticipated completion date for this project is October 4, 2019. However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests to the area.

