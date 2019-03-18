Road Closure Announced In Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Ramp Road will be closed to through traffic according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

Slope stabilization work will begin on CR 7, Ramp Road, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. The project is located approximately four miles east of the junction with WV 20. This work will take approximately three days to finish and should be completed before Friday, March 22, 2019. Ramp Road will be closed to all through traffic throughout this period. Local traffic will have access to all properties along Ramp Road via Elk Knob Road and Judson Road.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.