Road Closure Announced In Summers County

Tyler BarkerBy May 16, 2019, 11:34 am

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that West Clayton Road, CR 3/18, near Pence Springs will be closed to through traffic, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The contractor will be installing a new gas line, which will result in the roadway being closed starting on Friday, May 17, 2019, through Monday, May 20, 2019, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Motorists should plan and allow additional time for their commute and choose an alternate route during this time.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

