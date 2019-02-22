Road Closure Announced In Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Claypool Road will be closed to through traffic according to James F. Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

Drainage structure repair work will begin on CR 7/1, Claypool Road, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. The project is located approximately 0.60 miles South of the junction with WV 20 at Meadow Bridge. This work will take approximately three weeks to finish and should be completed before Friday, March 15, 2019. Claypool Road will be closed to through traffic during this period of time. Local traffic will have access to all properties along Claypool Road from either the junction with WV Route 20 in Meadow Bridge or the junction with County Route 7 in Meadow Creek.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may delay the completion date.