MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A road is closed in McDowell County due to a structure fire.

Dispatchers tell WOAY that a call came in at 12:34 pm of a structure fire off Route 103 on Riverside Drive in Welch. The Road is closed due to the fire. Fire crews are still on scene trying to end the blaze.

Welch, Kimball and Gary Fire Departments were called to the scene.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.