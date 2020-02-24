Riley Green to headline Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Country music star Riley Green is set to headline the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department’s Third Annual Music Bash on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Held at the State Fair of West Virginia’s Grandstand, West Virginia natives Adairs Run will open the show at 7:30.

Tickets for this show are $15-$20 and will go on sale Friday, February 28, 2020, at 10 am. Tickets may be purchased at the State Fair Box Office, by visiting ETIX.com, or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Fairlea Volunteer Fire Department.

Riley Green:

Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he’d craft in the years to come.

His full-length debut album DIFFERENT ‘ROUND HERE was released last September via BMLG Records and has already produced GOLD-certified No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl.” Highlighting his Southern roots and relatability, he co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as “Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.” The 14-track project was recorded alongside producer Dann Huff and executive producer Jimmy Harnen and also features “I Wish Grandpa’s Never Died” – a song People praised “might take him to a whole new stratosphere,” and one he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers. Named an “Artist To Watch” by outlets such as Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, iHeartRadio and Pandora among others – Green was also selected as a CMT “Listen Up Artist” and one of MusicRow’s 2019 “Next Big Things.”

Recently nominated for Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards he was also voted as one of CRS’ 2020 New Faces. After 2019 on Brad Paisley’s 2019 WORLD TOUR, his own GET THAT MAN A BEER TOUR and Jon Pardi’s HEARTACHE MEDICATION TOUR he is currently on the road with Jason Aldean’s WE BACK TOUR. For a full list of dates and more, visit RileyGreenMusic.com.

Adairs Run:

Adairs Run is a country rock duo with a fiery edge based in Nashville, TN. Their sound encompasses the roots from rock and roll all the way to melodies that tie into the heartfelt storytelling in today’s country music. The band is made up of two members; Todd Cameron and Pat Pollifrone.

The band was recently featured on USA network’s new music series, Real Country. Real Country’s executive producer and celebrity judge Shania Twain launched the TV show with her extended panel of country music stars Jake Owen and Travis Tritt. The band was hand chosen to be on Jake Owen’s team. The season premier aired on Nov. 13th, 2018 showcasing the bands dynamic live performance style and proves why Adairs Run is the next hot act in all of country music.

Adairs Run has toured the entire USA opening for country artists and bands such as Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Chris Lane, Bret Michaels, Daryll Worley, Josh Thompson, Chase Bryant, Jake Owen, LOCASH, and Chase Rice to name few.

Fairs, venues and festivals are a major part of the bands touring career. They have performed at The Clay Center, Chuck Mathena Center, Charleston Civic Center, Bridgestone Arena, The Opry, Ribfest in Charleston, WV, River Fest in St. Albans, WV, Pumpkin Fest in Franklin, TN and Nashville Christmas Parade.

Recently the band worked with multi-platinum grammy award nominated artist, Chris Daughtry, on a new song entitled “Wild Heart.”

