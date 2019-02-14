Ridgeview Elementary School students crown 37 fifth graders at school dance

CRAB ORCHARD (WOAY)- Tyson and Tori McGinnis wanted to make sure no Ridgeview Elementary School fifth grader felt left out at the school dance.

When Tyson realized there would be just one King and Queen crowned at the school dance, he and his sister put together their Christmas money and bought all 37 girls in the class a crown.

Tyson then crowned the girls himself at the dance on February 8.