Richwood man pleads guilty to gun charge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Richwood man formerly convicted of a felonly pled guilty to gun charge.
Richard Spinks, 40, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Spinks admitted that he was in possession of a firearm on June 22, despite his knowledge that he was prohibited by law from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.
Spinks was carrying a Savage .22 caliber rifle into a Richwood home by a Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department sergeant. When officers arrived to the residence to investigate, they encountered Spinks and two others, who both gave statements indicating that Spinks carried the weapon into the residence. The firearm was seized, and Spinks was placed under arrest.
Spinks faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced on March 12.
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew Tessman is handling the prosecution.
