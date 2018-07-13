Richwood Man Arrested For Slamming A Neighbors Cat Down And Stabbing It

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after he mutilated a cat.

Police say they were called to a home in Richwood in reference to a mutilation of a cat. When they arrived, they were met by the owner of the cat and a neighbor who advised the officer they saw, Eddy Stowers, catch his cat and slam it down on a deck. They went on to say that Mr. Stowers jumped the railing of the deck and pulled out a hunting knife and continued to stab the cat.

The neighbor ran to the cats rescue and chased off Stowers. The cat was taken into emergency surgery and survived the injury.

Stowers is charged with animal cruelty, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail.