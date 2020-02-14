Richwood Feast of the Ramson returns on April 18th

RICHWOOD, WV (WOAY) – The “granddaddy of all Appalachian ramp feeds,” Richwood’s “Feast of the Ramson,” will be held Saturday, April 18.

In addition to a traditional menu of ham, bacon, potatoes, brown beans, and cornbread, the pleasing aroma of sassafras tea will challenge the somewhat pungent, distinctive odor of the delicious piece de resistance of this meal. Ramps, a wild mountain herb known for “smelling bad,” grows abundantly in the woody areas surrounding Richwood. The odor remains on the breath of the partaker for many hours after indulging. To ramp lovers, this smell is equal to the finest perfume.

In addition to the meal which will be served from 10:30am to 3pm at the Cherry River Elementary School, a huge Arts and Crafts Show will begin at 10am and run through 4:00 pm in the heart of Richwood at the Richwood Fire Station, City Hall and Richwood Public Library. Special local entertainment will be performed in both locations throughout the day.

Tickets for the express service line may be purchased in advance prior to April 15 through the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce, 38 Edgewood Avenue, Richwood, WV 26261. Include appropriate payment and a self-addressed stamped envelope. Cost is $15.00 for adults, $7.00 for children.

For more information, call the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce at 304-846-6790, visit www.richwoodchamberofcommerc.org or check out the event on the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB Facebook page.