Richlands Police Department Needs Your Help Identifying A Man
By Tyler BarkerMar 30, 2018, 14:23 pm
RICHLANDS, WV (WOAY) – The Richlands Police Department is seeking assistance identifying the individual depicted in these photos.
This subject is being sought for questioning and is a person of interest in a criminal investigation.
Please contact Patrolman T. Ratliff at 276-964-9134 with any information, all tips will be kept anonymous.
