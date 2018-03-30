Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Richlands Police Department Needs Your Help Identifying A Man

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 30, 2018, 14:23 pm

RICHLANDS, WV (WOAY) – The Richlands Police Department is seeking assistance identifying the individual depicted in these photos.

This subject is being sought for questioning and is a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

Please contact Patrolman T. Ratliff at 276-964-9134 with any information, all tips will be kept anonymous.

 

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

