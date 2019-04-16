Richlands High School Mourning The Loss After A Student Commits Suicide

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – Richlands High School is mourning the loss of one of their students after an apparent suicide.

Richlands High School Principal, Kimberly Ringstaff, tells WOAY that Kayla Hodge, a tenth grader, committed suicide.

Ringstaff released the following statement: “Yesterday afternoon we were notified that Kayla Hodges, a tenth-grade honor roll student at Richlands High School had passed away. Kayla just returned from Virginia Beach competing in the State Skills USA contest in Automotive Technology. She was loved by her classmates and the faculty and staff of Richlands High School. During this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with Kalya’s family and friends.”

This marks the second suicide at Richlands High School this school year. Another student, Justin Dye, 15-years-old, passed away back in October of 2018.