Richlands community asks for supply donations

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – After up to five feet of water destroyed several homes and belongings, Richlands officials ask surrounding areas for support.

The police department is accepting donations for those affected by the flood victims. They hope to collect a variety of items including food, cleaning supplies, baby items and pet supplies.

You can drop off donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richlands Police Department.