Richard “Rick“ Snuffer II announces his run for Raleigh County Board of Education

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Richard “Rick” Snuffer II announced today that he will be filing for Raleigh County Board of Education. Snuffer represented Raleigh county on the School Board for 14 years, his last 10 as its President until he resigned in 2016, due to his parents failing health and job requirements.

After 3 ½ years, Snuffer is filing to regain his seat on the Raleigh County Board after the passing of his parents and his retirement as State Director of USDA.

Snuffer said he was excited at the opportunity to resume his position on the School Board, working foremost to be a voice for children while listening to all concerns of the citizens of Raleigh County. “I have lived in Raleigh County all my life and always been activity in improving our school system to give all children the best education possible regardless of where they live”.

Snuffer related that his top priority will be to continue to improve the opportunities for children in our education system while bringing more transparency to the operations of the Board and its operations. “I look forward to building on the many programs I help start as a previous BOE member such as the addition of Pro-officers in our schools, hiring of additional Social Workers, new and improved school buildings by leveraging our local funds with other state and national partners, and improving pay and benefits for all our teachers and service personnel.”

Snuffer worked for USDA for 38 years retiring in January of 2017 as the State Executive Director. He is the past president to the Beckley Raleigh Co Convention Center and founding member of the Raleigh County Farm Bureau. He was inducted into the WV Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2018. Born, raised and educated in Raleigh County, he is a graduate of Trap Hill High School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from West Virginia University with a B.S. in Animal Science.

Snuffer is also a former teacher of Vocational Agriculture in Fayette County, where he taught for two years and is currently the managing partner of Snuffer Farms, LLC.

He and his wife, Peggy, are blessed with six children and eleven grandchildren.