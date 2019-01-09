Richard Ojeda to resign from Senate to focus on presidential campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH Reports) — Richard Ojeda, the West Virginia state senator who is running for U.S. president, will resign from the state Senate to focus on his 2020 presidential campaign.

A campaign representative told Eyewitness News on Wednesday afternoon that Ojeda will not be able to fully serve the 7th District, which covers Logan County, like he has in the past while trying to focus on winning the Democratic nomination for president.

“He will now be able to focus on West Virginia issues on a larger scale,” campaign representative Randy Jones said. “He doesn’t think it is right to try to serve the people in his district while only being there half of the time.”

Ojeda has been traveling the country in recent months to gain support for his 2020 presidential campaign.

He launched his campaign about a week after losing the race for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District to Republican Carol Miller in November 2018.