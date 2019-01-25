Richard Ojeda Suspends His Campaign For President

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Former Senator Richard Ojeda has announced he is suspending his campaign for President of the United States.

Ojeda released the following statement:

“Today I want to thank from the bottom of my heart all the people who have supported and believed in this campaign. The indications were very positive from an overwhelming response to our videos, to thousands of volunteers, and a level of grassroots fundraising support that grew every day. However, the last thing I want to do is accept money from people who are struggling for a campaign that does not have the ability to compete. So today I am announcing that I am suspending this campaign.