Reward offered after explosives were stolen from construction site

ASHLAND, KY (WOAY) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Louisville Field Division, is requesting assistance from the public for information regarding an explosives theft.

Sometime between the afternoon hours of Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, and the morning hours of Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, unknown individual(s) broke into an explosive magazine on a construction site near Wheelrim Road in Campton, Kentucky and stole various explosives. The investigation is being worked by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the recovery of the explosives and/or the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for the theft.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or text to 63975 using the code ATFLOU. Tips can also be submitted by using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All tips will be kept confidential.