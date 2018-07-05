Reward Is Still Active For One Dog Injured, and One Dead In Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One month later and police are still searching for suspects that wounded one and killed a dog on May 27, 2018 the day before Memorial Day in Mercer County.

A dog named Lexi was dragged by a vehicle and later stabbed in Mercer County around the Lilly Grove area.

Sadly, another dog was tortured and did not survive.

Thanks to the Mercer County Animal Shelter, Lexi was able to recover after being attacked.

But the mystery is still unsolved of the person that is responsible for the torture.

Back in June, WOAY shared that the reward is $8,300 for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution.

If you or anyone you know has any information of who the suspect may be you are asked to call Mercer County Humane Society at 304-460-8626 or the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.