Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Reward Is Still Active For One Dog Injured, and One Dead In Mercer County
By Daniella HankeyJul 05, 2018, 09:31 am
8
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One month later and police are still searching for suspects that wounded one and killed a dog on May 27, 2018 the day before Memorial Day in Mercer County.
A dog named Lexi was dragged by a vehicle and later stabbed in Mercer County around the Lilly Grove area.
Sadly, another dog was tortured and did not survive.
Thanks to the Mercer County Animal Shelter, Lexi was able to recover after being attacked.
But the mystery is still unsolved of the person that is responsible for the torture.
Back in June, WOAY shared that the reward is $8,300 for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution.
If you or anyone you know has any information of who the suspect may be you are asked to call Mercer County Humane Society at 304-460-8626 or the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-