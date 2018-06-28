Reward Being Offered For An Arrest Who Set Fire To An ATV

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A reward is offered for information regarding an arson complaint in Fayette County.

On June 25th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to an arson complaint in the Wriston area of Fayette County. The victim’s Polaris side-by-side was set on fire as it was parked adjacent to the home. The fire was extinguished prior to law enforcement’ s arrival.

The victim in this case is offering a reward for information leading to the identity of who set fire to the ATV.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy T.K. Olson of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.