Return to Routines Key for Concord

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord basketball head coaches Todd May and Kenny Osborne, ahead of the Mountain Lions’ upcoming doubleheaders this week at West Virginia Wesleyan and against Davis & Elkins.

Both coaches stress the significance of this week being the start of winter semester, which they feel will allow the players to pick up the routines they had prior to winter break. Both squads are looking to bounce back from tough losses last weekend at Wheeling, while the Mountain Lions men also lost last week to West Liberty.

Following Wednesday’s games in Buckhannon, Concord returns home Saturday for a doubleheader against Davis & Elkins; the Senators are in their first year as Mountain East Conference members along with Frostburg State.