Retired Military Man Appointed As New Raleigh County Commissioner

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Retired military man takes a different approach to serve his community.

Ron Hedrick was sworn in as a new county commissioner on Tuesday after former County Commissioner Byrd White resigned from position early this year. Hedrick is native of Huntington but moved to Beckley 18 years ago after retiring from the military of 21 -years of service. Currently, Hedrick is working with a private construction company out of Washington D.C. who overseas projects throughout West Virginia. Commissioner Hedrick says he ready for the new role of serving his community.

“I have a good vision that will be a good fit for Raleigh County and help also the commission in trying to make the right decisions for the county and for the public.

Commissioner Hedrick will fill the remaining two years on the current term and will run for the county commissioner seat in 2020.