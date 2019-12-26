Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Retired city workers won’t have to return overpaid pensions

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 26, 2019, 08:33 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city isn’t going to force retired police officers and firefighters to return miscalculated and overpaid pension payments.

The Huntington City Council decided Monday to keep the overpaid pensions where they are and correct any underfunded pensions, The Herald-Dispatch reported. Those whose pensions were underpaid will also receive back pay.

“It’s not the fault of the retirees that a miscalculation was made to overpay their pension. It could be within our legal rights for us just to say, ‘pay us back,’ but that is just wrong, that is not right and that’s not the way we do business,” Mayor Steve Williams said.

He said the city’s pension funds are now the strongest they’ve ever been, and the fund is making payments on time after having been late for months. In 2013, the police officer fund’s net worth was about $22.3 million. It has nearly doubled since then. The firefighter fund was about $13 million in 2013 and now sits at about $30 million.

A 2017 review of the city’s pension calculations found that some workers were being paid too much and some were being paid too little.

