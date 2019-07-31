Retired Astronaut Michael Fossum Visits Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – The World Scout Jamboree had a special visitor Tuesday. Former astronaut Michael Fossum stopped by to talk with scouts and leaders and give various presentations throughout the day.

Fossum has logged more than 194 days in space, and he helped design the International Space Center. On Tuesday, he wanted to inspire the scouts as he was inspired throughout his time in scouting.

“Young people that start in scouting, they might spend their time running around with burning sticks and chasing each other in the woods and those kind of things, but they grow up to be leaders with integrity that live their lives with honor and know what words like trustworthy mean and they live it because we practice it all the time,” Col. Fossum said. “These are the leaders that our country needs.”

Fossum is also the Vice President of Texas A&M University and was at the summit today to also recruit scouts.