Resurrection Coal sues governor’s company for failure to pay for mined coal

Advertisement



BLUEFIELD, WV (BY: KYLA ASBURY, WEST VIRGINIA RECORD) – Resurrection Coal Company Inc. is suing James C. Justice Companies Inc. after it claims the governor’s company owes more than $100,000 for mined coal.

Chestnut Land Holdings was also named as a defendant in the suit.

The defendants agreed to buy coal mined by Resurrection and had in the past purchased coal from the plaintiff for delivery to Red Fox Preparation Plant for the price of $135 per ton at a gravity of 1.60 with said coal being tested by Gallagher Labs, according to a complaint originally filed in McDowell Circuit Court and removed to federal court earlier this month.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments