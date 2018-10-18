Resurfacing Project to begin in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that a resurfacing project on County Route 30/2, Keister Road, will begin on Monday, October 22, 2018, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The resurfacing project begins at CR 30/2 and continues 1.60 miles to the end of pavement at the Greenbrier River Trail. West Virginia Paving, the contractor for this project, plans to work Monday through Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Flagging personnel will be in place to maintain traffic flow; however, motorists can expect major delays and should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes. Motorists should slow down and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

The West Virginia Division of Highways expresses their regret for the inconvenience this causes the citizens and guests to the area.

The anticipated completion date for this project is October 25, 2018. However, please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.