Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Resurfacing Project to begin in Greenbrier County
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Resurfacing Project to begin in Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 18, 2018, 13:11 pm

19
0

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)  – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that a resurfacing project on County Route 30/2, Keister Road, will begin on Monday, October 22, 2018, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The resurfacing project begins at CR 30/2 and continues 1.60 miles to the end of pavement at the Greenbrier River Trail.  West Virginia Paving, the contractor for this project, plans to work Monday through Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Flagging personnel will be in place to maintain traffic flow; however, motorists can expect major delays and should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes.  Motorists should slow down and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

The West Virginia Division of Highways expresses their regret for the inconvenience this causes the citizens and guests to the area.

The anticipated completion date for this project is October 25, 2018.  However, please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Previous PostOak Hill Woman Arrested For Leaving Two Small Children In The Car Unattended
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X