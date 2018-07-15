Resurfacing Project Begins on US South 219

CHARLESTON,WV (WOAY) – A resurfacing project on US 219, Seneca Trail South, began this week.

The resurfacing project begins north of CR 219/2 Neff Orchard Road to south of CR 63 Monroe Draft. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day, then opened to two lanes during the night with no passing through the work zone.

Motorists can expect major delays and should allow additional time for their commute or seek alternate routes. Motorists should slow down and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Construction will take place Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., with the anticipated completion date for this project is July 21, 2018. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could extend the work schedule.