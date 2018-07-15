Results show that Melody Potter has been re-elected as West Virginia GOP chief

WHEELING, WV (AP) —After a vote on Saturday, Melody Potter has been re-elected as chairwoman of West Virginia’s Republican Party.

The state GOP says in a news release that Potter was elected Saturday by members of the Republican State Executive Committee at their summer meeting in Wheeling.

Potter is a South Charleston resident and also known as a small business owner.

She was originally elected chairwoman in January. She’s the first woman to lead the state Republican Party.