Restricted Visitation Due to the Number of Influenza Cases At Princeton Community Hospital

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 12, 2019, 11:08 am

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Community Hospital is limiting visitation due to an increase in flu cases.

Because of the number of adults and children being admitted to Princeton Community Hospital with the flu and other respiratory illnesses, we are asking the public not to visit the hospital unless absolutely necessary.

Visitation will be restricted to those over the age of 13 not exhibiting signs or symptoms of respiratory illnesses. Should you enter the hospital showing respiratory symptoms, you will be asked to wear a mask.

Please do not enter the hospital to visit patients if you have any flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, body aches, or diarrhea.

