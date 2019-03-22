Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Restricted Visitation Continues at Beckley VAMC Due to Number of Influenza Cases in Region

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 22, 2019, 13:59 pm

Beckley, W.Va. – The Beckley VA Medical Center is continuing limited visitation and precautions due to an increase in regional influenza cases. Veterans on the Community Living Center floor, Hospice, Medical-Surgical Ward (3B), and in ICU are covered by this restriction.

During limited visitation, the follow is implemented:

  • No more than two visitors per Veteran
  • Visitors must be 14 years of age or older
  • Visitors who have fever, cough, body aches, or a sore throat; or if the visitor has had contact with anyone who has had those symptoms within the last four days is asked to please postpone visit until symptoms are gone for 24 hours without the benefit of Aspirin, Tylenol, or Motrin

Because of these precautions, people visiting the Medical Center may notice an increased number of masks being worn. Staff members who choose not to vaccinate must wear a mask when near patients and other employees. This precaution is being practiced and enforced at the Beckley VA Medical Center and the community clinics in Lewisburg and Princeton.

If there are extenuating circumstances and a visit is necessary, the charge nurse can assess the situation on a case by case basis.

To learn more about Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/#S4.

Tyler Barker

