BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Restaurant worker contracts hepatitis A in WV
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Restaurant worker contracts hepatitis A in WV

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 23, 2019, 20:14 pm

53
0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Health officials say a restaurant worker in northern West Virginia has contracted hepatitis A.

The Monongalia County Health Department says in a news release the worker at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Morgantown was potentially contagious between Sept. 30 and Oct. 16.

The statement says while the risk of contracting hepatitis A from a food worker is low, vaccinations are being offered to people who consumed food at the restaurant within the past two weeks.

Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver and is spread through food, water and objects tainted by feces, or through close contact.

Infection can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says West Virginia has had more than 2,500 hepatitis A cases since last year.

___

Information from: The RegisterHerald, http://www.registerherald.com

Previous PostEPA Hosts Open House in Oak Hill; Minden Residents Leave Feeling Frustrated
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X